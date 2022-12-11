Editorial | Those who paid their debts finally got relief

Since the beginning of the month, the return to normal life of those marked with payment defaults has been accelerated – and that’s a good thing.

In November after it turned into December, many people in debt could breathe a sigh of relief: the multi-year credit information problem finally disappeared from making life difficult.

At the turn of the month, a change to the credit information register came into effect. As a result, the non-payment entry will be removed from the credit information register one month after the credit has been fully paid off. The change comes as a fitting Christmas present for those who are over-indebted.

In the past, it may have taken up to two to four years to clear the credit history, even after the debts have been fully paid. It has been an unreasonable punishment. The situation has not encouraged the payment of the debt, when the reward has followed with a long delay.

At the beginning of December, up to one and a half million payment default entries were removed from Asiakastieto’s register. All non-payment notes will be deleted from around 18,000 people. 175,000 payment default entries will be removed from companies.

There are still just under 370,000 people in Asiakastieto’s register who have a record of payment failures.

To register it’s been easy to get into, but it’s been hard to get out. That’s why life with a bad credit note has become familiar to too many. It complicates everyday life in many ways: along with credit information, opportunities for, for example, a bank loan, a telephone subscription or a rental agreement can be lost. A forgotten bill could have pushed a person into a cycle of problems.

According to statistics, credit failures tend to accumulate among the few. On average, defaulters have twenty entries. Then it is usually a more difficult problem of life management. Especially young adults and so-called quick-wits are a dangerous combination.

The reform of the credit information register is an important matter, which will hopefully encourage many to pay their debts and get their affairs in order. A difficult situation can happen to anyone in life, but everyone deserves a new chance.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.