Editorial Those who love the welfare state leave their love to the cast

The high number of persistently unemployed indicates that the coordination between social security and the labor market is persistently wrong.

20:15

Finn politics loves the welfare state and promises to support it in adversity and adversity. Party after party swears allegiance to the Nordic model during the election. The parties are also looking for views from other parties that could be interpreted as attempts to dismantle the welfare state. The answer is always angry: we protect the good, perhaps differently from you, but this is where the welfare state is.