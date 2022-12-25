Editorial | This year also gave cause for joy

This year, Europe has been united, the value of democracy has been understood, and it was decided to tackle the loss of nature with a united heart.

News year 2022 was unhelpfully gloomy. While the coronavirus crisis was still ongoing, Russia launched a major offensive in Ukraine. It irrevocably changed the security of the whole of Europe and the relationship between the West and Russia.

The year forced Europeans to make difficult decisions in tight places, whether it was arming Ukraine, Europe’s energy, the price of electricity, inflation or the threat of a trade war. It became clear that there is no going back.

Alongside the gloomy news, however, there are also many positive developments and even joyful news. Perhaps the most important of them is that, after the Russian attack in February, the Ukrainians engaged in a heroic defensive battle, with which they have already succeeded in liberating the territories occupied by the aggressor.

War united Europeans in support of Ukraine, even though holding the same is not a spine-tingling reaction for Europeans. The European Union quickly got its act together and started financing and arming the warring Ukraine. The penalty screw against Russia tightened round by round. Even Germany woke up from decades of complacency and started equipping not only itself but also Ukraine.

Before the attack, the United States and Britain had a lot of intelligence about Russia’s intentions, although the attack could not be prevented. The United States showed its commitment to supporting Ukraine and defending Europe.

The West’s strong response to the attack took Russia by surprise.

Democracy belongs to the risers of the year. The value of democracy increases, especially in those countries where it is not available.

Dictators don’t do well. Demonstrations in Iran and China show that even in some authoritarian countries, the people try to influence the leaders by protesting.

Although Xi Jinping consolidated his power in China, the Communist Party had to withdraw from the zero line chosen at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic when the people took to the streets.

In Iran, brave women demand freedoms and defend their rights. Although the security forces have suppressed the demonstrations with brutal violence and those protesting against the regime have been executed, the people have given the old and outdated leadership a warning that the measure is full.

Democracy was also strengthened by the result of the presidential election in Brazil. During the presidency of the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil lost its reputation as a climate policy bearer. Although Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has his own problems, Lula’s victory in the October elections will strengthen the position of Brazil’s indigenous peoples and the protection of the Amazon rainforest.

Another significant development across the Atlantic is that the popularity of the unpredictable former US President Donald Trump is waning. In the congressional elections, the Republicans fared worse than expected. The noose of justice around Trump is tightening.

President Joe Biden is the central figure when the West responds to the threat from Russia and also from China. It was good news for Europe that Biden and the Democrats remained functional even after the election.

The EU countries also stood up as defenders of their own values. The other member states showed Hungary and Poland that violating the rule of law has a price when aid money was cut from Hungary.

Sabotage There was a near miss with the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which could have spilled the war from Ukraine beyond its borders. NATO and European countries reacted with restraint. However, the explosion of a gas pipeline lying unused at the bottom of the Baltic Sea reminded us of the vulnerability of everyday life and critical infrastructure.

All in all, the year showed that the importance of energy and also technology for security is understood. The energy crisis is deep, but we can get through it. At best, the crisis accelerates the green transition to a low-carbon world.

The Russian attack made the Finns quickly turn to the side of NATO membership. The decision-makers from left to right also lined up when the NATO decision had to be made. Sweden was also brought on board when it was understood in Stockholm that this time Finland will not ask for permission but will tell what it is doing.

Finland has not been destabilized by a hybrid or cyber attack. Even though the conditions for influencing information were favorable, hate speech and propaganda have not taken to recklessly large dimensions. The EU tightened its line, and hate speech and hate crimes were made punishable throughout the EU.

Christmas Below, the countries of the world reached an agreement in Montreal, Canada, at the UN Conference on Wildlife Loss, to stop the loss of wildlife by 2030. The UN Convention on Nature became stronger than expected. It swears to believe that the state of nature will begin to improve.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.