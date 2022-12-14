Editorial | This week, the danger of an electricity crisis increases

There shouldn’t be any problems with import connections now, and the weather should be windy and mild.

Europe has fared better than expected in the energy war between Europe and Russia. In the spring, energy war and its consequences were much more feared in Europe than now.

Sanctions have been decided in fairly good agreement, the oil import ban began, and a ban on the import of refined oil products is also coming. It was also possible to agree on a price ceiling for oil.

The price of oil has fallen to Russia’s disappointment and to the surprise of many. Gas storages in European gas-consuming countries have been filled, even though imports from Russia have stopped. Finland is about to get a liquefied natural gas terminal ship in Inkoose.

In the spring, it was suspected that the energy war could collapse Germany’s gross domestic product and that Germany would take the rest of Europe aground in its wake. That doesn’t happen. The European economy is moving towards a period of recession, but quite calmly and in good order. Those who follow the economy assume that the recession will be quite short-lived.

This week, however, a new time of danger is coming to Europe, which requires solidarity between people and countries. There may be a shortage of electricity when the weather gets colder and there are problems with electricity production. Entso-e, a cooperative organization of European grid companies evaluate in his report that the biggest problems with electricity sufficiency are in Ireland, southern Sweden, Malta, Cyprus and Finland.

Finland’s problem is well known. It is not a green transition, but the fact that the commissioning of the triple reactor at the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant is delayed until February.

However, the worst troubles in Europe are in France. Power plants in France have had to be closed due to maintenance and technical problems. Power plants start up throughout the winter, but the near term is problematic. If the weather gets colder in France right now too – as is assumed – electricity production will fall far behind consumption and there won’t be much to offer in the neighboring countries either. France is also preparing to recycle electricity distribution if there is no longer enough electricity for everyone.

Easy is not even in Sweden, because the quadruple reactor at the Ringhals nuclear power plant is under maintenance until February and the triple reactor at the Oskarshamn nuclear power plant is under maintenance for next week. Even if the situation in Sweden does not affect the import of electricity from Sweden, a possible electricity shortage in southern Sweden will raise prices in Finland as well.

According to grid company Fingrid, the sufficiency of electricity in Finland depends on three things this winter: Olkiluoto kolmoso, imports and weather. The first point was already disappointing. Imports can be saved by the fact that the internal grids of Sweden and Norway do not manage to transfer enough electricity within the countries, so it is transferred to Finland. But there should be no problems with import connections, and the weather should be mild and windy, so that the wind could generate electricity and not much electricity would be used for heating. The next few days are commendably windy, but for the rest of the week it seems to calm down in Pohjola. Even if the electricity doesn’t run out, it seems like it’s going to be really expensive now.

Fingrid forgets the fourth thing from the list: the human factor. Electricity consumption has decreased in many European countries. Even people whose electricity price is not directly linked to stock market prices seem to be reducing their consumption. From this week onward, this solidarity and crisis resistance is really needed. And if someone knows how to conjure power into the wind with a wind dance, so be it.

Energy war Europe and the rest of the West will win. This war is a short-term battle for Europe – this winter and maybe next winter. The West seems to be holding on and the danger will be overcome.

For Russia, the energy war is a long-term danger, and the country cannot win it. Russia’s economy will slowly but inevitably deteriorate, when the West will now definitively cut off its energy dependence on Russia.

