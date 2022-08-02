Editorial | There’s no need to search for income contracts anymore

Vice Speaker Antti Rinnee’s (sd) proposal for a “framework agreement” immediately received a rejecting response from the Finnish Confederation of Business.

Parliamentary vice-president, former prime minister and former chairman of Sdp Antti Rinne dug in a newspaper interview (HS 30.7.) came up with an old way to keep inflation under control at least in some way: the central labor market organizations would agree with each other on some kind of “framework” within which wages would be increased.

Rinne’s proposal was immediately rejected by Jyri Häkämiehe, CEO of the Finnish Confederation of Business and Industry (EK). Every time a representative of wage earners has presented something even remotely suggestive of a centralized solution, Häkämies has quickly shot down the idea. However, Häkämie’s opinions are not only his own. He says out loud the EK government’s line.

EK gave up on itself the possibility of central organization-level salary agreements years ago, and the situation is unlikely to change.

About the labor market concepts are often blurred when speaking. Tupo, officially called a comprehensive income policy solution, is often thought to be the same as a centralized income solution, i.e. an agreement between central organizations.

The central actor in Tupu was the government, i.e. the government at that time. When Rinne starts talking about tax cuts, we are already at the traditional huts. In the olden times, in addition to wages, things like tax reductions, social reforms and even an index condition were agreed upon if inflation accelerated beyond the estimate. At least there is no going back to that time of the world.

From the point of view of low-wage workers, Tupo was undeniably a lot of good things. Wages were increased on a so-called mixed line: low-wage workers got their increases in cents, high-wage workers in percentages. However, high-wage earners received more additional euros than low-wage earners.

“ The prevailing trend is towards company-specific agreements.

Additional equalization for low-wage workers came when a women’s wage batch and a low-wage batch were agreed upon. They, too, especially benefited from the wage development of female-dominated workers in service industries, such as cleaners and shop assistants.

Correspondingly, employers took a harsh view of the model, as did those in the higher salary categories of the public sector. In the opinion of the employers, the cap – including the framework agreement – was too rigid and did not sufficiently take into account the situation of different industries and companies.

The prevailing trend is towards company-specific agreements. Forest giant UPM wanted business-specific contracts right away in the winter, and got them after a long strike – at least in name.

Rinne was the chairman of the trade unions for years before jumping into politics. So he knows what he’s talking about when he talks about income policy. In Finland, however, there are mostly bad experiences when politicians interfere in the labor market. The coalition’s campaigning with “Nurse’s Sari” during the 2007 parliamentary elections was the initial impetus for the wage spiral, the consequences of which are only now beginning to fade.

Slope and Häkämies were at least in agreement on one thing: the wage settlement in the municipal sector made in the spring based on the conciliation board’s proposal was harmful, even destructive. It is easy to agree with the assessment.

According to the Conciliation Board’s proposal, wage earners in the municipal sector will receive a total of five percentage points higher raises in five years than the so-called general line established in industry. Caregivers Tehy and Super get the same raises anyway, but it’s not enough for them.

At worst, the conciliation board’s decision may mean a rapidly accelerating spiral of wage inflation. There are already other factors increasing inflationary pressure, such as rising energy and food prices.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.