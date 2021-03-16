Editorial There will be push aid for the Greens and leverage for companies

There is as yet no evidence of the recovery capacity of the Recovery Fund, but it has already had many political implications.

20:15

Of the European Union there is as yet no evidence of the recovery capacity of the recovery fund, but it has already had many political implications. In Italy, the populist and EU-critical Lega is turning pro-EU when it became clear to the party that Italy would get a double jackpot from the fund and Legak could be in government to distribute money to his own – if the Lega alleviates his previous criticism.