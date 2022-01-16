Editorial There was good news in the cause of death statistics that we can be proud of

Until twenty years ago, more Finns died in traffic, fires, drowning and as victims of homicides than today.

We miss you the news usually overshadows the good news. Particularly few flashes of light are now visible, as the coronavirus situation is perhaps most severe throughout the epidemic.

Still, there is good news, especially if you look at longer trajectories. This week, HS said that the change in Finnish customs was clearly visible in the statistics on causes of death (HS 11.1.). Until twenty years ago, more people died in traffic, fires, drowning and victims of homicides than there are today. Suicides have also decreased.

The drop has not been quite smooth and cannot be. The decline is still clear and trendy.

There are several reasons. Advances in technology have made cars safer and improved first aid. The change in the attitudinal climate, on the other hand, is reflected in, among other things, the renewal of legislation that increases safety and the reduction of alcohol consumption. For Finns, their own or others’ lives do not seem to be as cheap as they were twenty years ago.

In the review the causes of death listed are, of course, not the most common causes of death. According to Statistics Finland’s causes of death statistics, three-quarters of those who died in 2020 died of cardiovascular disease, cancer and memory disorders, as before.

However, drownings, fires, traffic accidents and homicides, as well as other acts of violence, are causes of death that can be reduced more easily than, for example, cancer deaths. It is still not simple. Therefore, the clear reduction in these deaths is not only good news but also news to be proud of and proud of.

The achievement gives hope that drug-related deaths can also be reduced. Due to the availability and mixed use of drugs, drug-related deaths have increased in this millennium. Addressing them is the next big challenge.

