Editorial | There was a rough deal about corona vaccines

Corona vaccines are starting to be distributed to a wider group than at present. It makes sense, even though additional vaccines may not be of much benefit.

Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) got her way, when the fourth coronavirus vaccine will be distributed more widely than at present, also to the basic healthy working-age population. In the future, vaccinations can be given, for example, in municipalities according to a doctor’s opinion. However, the Norwegian Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) does not change its own assessment, according to which the fourth vaccination is only recommended for people over 65 and those in risk groups.

The line-up makes sense, because the state has 1.3 million vaccines in stock, which should be used. Additional vaccinations are likely to be of some benefit in reducing infections and preventing a severe form of the disease. THL has not considered the benefit to be so significant that there would be grounds for mass vaccination of the entire nation, but it has not previously objected to distributing vaccines to those who wish, for example, through health centers or occupational health care, in the same way as flu vaccinations.

The main thing is that experts and not politicians will continue to decide on the administration of vaccinations and other medical treatments.

