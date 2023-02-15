Editorial | There was a green transition in politics

Environmental and climate issues have become mainstream topics in recent years, but they also divide Finns.

Qu’s current government’s activities will be evaluated in the future, its actions in environmental and climate issues may receive more attention in the analyzes than is currently thought.

Environmental issues have been on the surface throughout the government period. The center and the greens have had deep principled disputes about them, which has contributed to keeping the issues in the public eye. However, at least as big a reason is that environmental and climate issues have become mainstream issues in recent years.

It has been reflected in the public’s increased interest in environmental and climate issues, but also in their anchoring more closely than before in the economy and the thinking of the business world. For some companies, environmental issues are still green icing to be introduced if necessary, but for more and more export companies, expertise in climate and environmental issues is a truly significant issue.

At the same time, it must be remembered that environmental issues also divide Finns. It is clearly evident in the recent HS gallup, whose topics were climate change, loss of nature and forests.

A narrow majority is at least not very worried about climate change or the loss of nature, almost half are. One in two would be willing to compromise their standard of living to at least some extent due to climate change, but 41 percent disagreed. Every other person also thought that many of the effects of climate change are exaggerated in the public eye.

The differences between the supporters of the parties are clear, which is also reflected in politics. Almost everyone is worried about the supporters of the Greens, but less than a third of the supporters of the center. Almost two thirds of those who are worried about Sdp’s supporters, so the party has been ready to look for compromises. The center and the greens have a fundamental disagreement about, for example, forests.

Ballititu’s biggest environmental decisions were the Climate Act and the Nature Conservation Act, as well as the almost two-fold increase in the appropriations for nature conservation. In its supplementary budget this month, the government also decided to protect 30,000 hectares of state-owned land.

It was written into the Climate Act that Finland intends to be carbon neutral in 2035. It also obliges future governments to guide activities so that the goal is realized. At the same time, it gives companies and investors the view that it is possible to invest in green technology without fear of changing goals.

The handling of the Nature Conservation Act in the parliament attracted a lot of attention when the center, together with the opposition, passed changes to the government’s proposal. However, the center approved the majority of the law, which had several significant improvements.

The government is satisfied with its actions. However, the Land Use and Construction Act did not progress as a whole, which is also explained by the scope of the law. The law was divided, so only the articles on the construction side progressed, but in them nature remained in a secondary role. The land use sections will be left to the next governments.

The matter is starting to get urgent, because Finland’s land use has changed from a sink to a source of emissions after the forests’ sink suddenly and quickly decreased. The government reacted slowly to this change, even though it had pushed through the climate act itself and the prime minister was happy to collect praise from the world for Finland’s ambitious goal.

OFyt during the elections, the environment and climate speech of many parties varies according to the audience. Environmental and climate issues will still be on the agenda of the next government, regardless of the composition of the government.

The EU creates many types of regulation, but pressure also comes from the corporate sector committed to the goal of carbon neutrality. Therefore, business life can also begin to demand additional obligations to agriculture and forestry. The green transition is also a fact in politics.

