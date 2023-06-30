Editorial | There may be legal problems in the government program

According to the trade unions, recording the government’s program from the general line violates the unions’ right to negotiate, freedom of contract, the right to industrial action and the principles of a contractual society.

Petteri Orpo’s (kok) government’s program has received loud objections from the opposition parties and the trade union movement. It’s not just that the changes planned in the program are not to the liking of wage earners. They may also prove to be legally problematic. So there are puzzling issues in other parts of the government’s program than the attempt to undermine the independent role of the Bank of Finland.

The government would like to write in the Labor Disputes Act that the mediator or the mediation board set up to resolve the labor dispute should not exceed the so-called general line in their proposal, if such has been formed. Generally, the “general line” arises from export industry contracts.

Critics have been puzzled by how the recording of the government program fits in with the conventions of the International Labor Organization (ILO) or the Finnish Constitution.

The registration of the government program also surprised national mediator Anu Sajavaara (HS 20.6.). He assumed that the labor market parties would negotiate with each other about Finland’s new labor market model.

The wage earners’ unions have been looking for a new model. The employer side is again very satisfied with the current export-led model. The government program only confirms the position of the export industry as the initiator of negotiations and the determiner of the upper limit of wage increases.

In practice, Teollisuusliitto and the Technology Industry employers would therefore negotiate a salary increase provision for all employees.

It would make the tasks of other employers’ unions easier. There would be no need for mutual coordination of wage increases by the unions, when wage increases were agreed upon for all with a single agreement.

Jo the current model has aroused anger in low-wage sectors. Employers calculate the cost effects of salary increases in percentages. A percentage increase in the metal worker’s salary is significantly more than a percentage increase in the store cashier’s salary.

At the same time, the post of national mediator would become practically unnecessary. If the wage earners’ union wanted wage increases higher than the general line, the only possibility would be to try to negotiate with the employer. The employers’ association would not have any interest in paying more than the general line, when in practice the labor dispute act would say that you don’t have to.

The reason for the problematic recording can be found from last summer. Regarding salaries in the municipal sector, it was agreed that salaries in the sector will rise more than in export sectors. The government wants to fight similar companies in the future.

However, it is worth remembering that salaries in the municipal sector had lagged behind other sectors for a long time. From time to time, the backwardness of the industry has been overcome with a multi-year wage program, as in the agreement made last summer.

The registration of the government’s program received a strong objection from the five major SAK trade unions. In the opinion of wage earners, the recording is not only inconvenient, but contrary to the international agreements signed by Finland.

According to the unions, the recording violates the unions’ right to negotiate, freedom of contract, the right to industrial action and the principles of a contractual society.

Oikeus Chancellor Tuomas Pöysti has not taken a position at this stage on whether the records of the government program from the Bank of Finland are illegal. When the government program only contains political goals and aspirations, there are no actual decisions yet.

It may be that the chancellor of justice would respond in the same way to the planned changes to the labor disputes act: there is no point in taking a position before a concrete government proposal has been made.

Perhaps the trade union shop already washes its matchsticks so that they are immediately ready for use when the need arises. And the need will definitely come. A suitable time for the demonstrations might be early autumn, when the government presents the first proposals for weakening the working life laws to the parliament. Last year’s protest against Juha Sipilä’s (Centre) government’s policy may be tame compared to next fall’s protests.

