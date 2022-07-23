Editorial | There is still work to be done in the taxi reform

The most important task of taxi traffic is to reliably transport customers to their destination. The taxi reform four years ago, on the contrary, has brought chaos to the pole, which is still capable of eroding customers’ sense of security.

In taxi services is still to be patched, even though the taxi reform of four years ago has been corrected and the regulation of the industry has been increased. Even the changes marketed as a repair kit have not solved all the problems caused by the taxi reform that came into effect in 2018.

The latest amendment reinstated the entrepreneur test as a condition for issuing a taxi license. The purpose of the experiment is to rein in the taxi industry, which has become chaotic for the consumer.

An investigation by Helsingin Sanomat shows that there are still shortcomings in the arrangements. There are opportunities for cheating in the exam, and they are also used. Pictures of entrepreneurship tests have been spread on taxi poles, which help unqualified drivers cheat in the test (HS 20.7.).

Increasing regulation is still a step in the right direction, as the taxi reform continues to weigh on the reputation of the entire industry.

The reform driven by the former Minister of Transport and Communications Anne Berner (Centre) freed taxi traffic for free competition in 2018. The Taxi Act removed the previous requirements for taxi drivers’ driver and entrepreneur training, which opened the doors to various services offering cheap rides and small entrepreneurs.

The reform failed in many ways, although the intention was good: the availability of taxis had to be increased and new entrepreneurs and drivers should be attracted to the sector.

Availability has indeed improved, but mostly only in big cities. However, the thinning of regulation to almost non-existent brought a number of problems, which have later been corrected by increasing regulation.

Many entrepreneurs operating outside the large taxi centers have entered the industry, many of whom have very poor language skills and local knowledge. This has tended to undermine the sense of security of taxi customers and especially special groups.

Now, many customers do not want to approach a taxi stand, where cars have different taxis and drivers fight over customers.

More regulation is necessary. The most important task of taxi traffic is to reliably transport all customers, even drunks who are unable to compete. Not to mention the elderly, children and all other citizens who need a ride.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.