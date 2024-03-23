Editorial | There is still much to learn from the Kongingkanka crash

The slowness in improving safety at the site of the Konginkanka traffic accident and the treatment of the injured in Turma show that the aftermath of the accident failed in many respects.

Qon Tuesday of last week, exactly 20 years have passed since the devastating traffic accident in Central Finland's Konginkanka. 23 people died and 14 were injured in the crash between a bus and a combination vehicle carrying paper rolls.

The crash was the worst in Finnish traffic history, and they wanted to learn from it. After the accident, an extensive and detailed accident investigation was conducted, preparedness for major accidents was enhanced in health care, and the media also considered better ways to interview shocked young people and their relatives.

In the last few days, however, it has been seen how many things were not taken care of properly, when the media have interviewed those injured in the accident and experts.

For many injured people, life became a struggle for years in the jungle of medical care and bureaucracy, as well as against insurance companies, when brain injuries were not recognized or wanted to be recognized. On the other hand, slippery roads are still not being combated quickly enough. Some professional drivers don't care about driving and rest periods or adequately tying down the load. And the center rails have not been built at all to the extent that was recommended after the accident.

There is still no central guardrail at the crash site, even though the Accident Investigation Center recommended it shortly after the devastating crash. This slowdown was only emphasized by the announcement sent by Transport and Communications Minister Lulu Rantee (ps) on the anniversary of the accident, according to which the construction of the central guardrail at the Konginkanka crash site has finally begun.

The delay of the central guardrail in Konginkangka is also sad because it would probably have prevented a fatal crash at the same location in the fall of 2022.

Lgum safety has improved significantly in recent decades, which has required a lot of work. While at the beginning of the 1970s even more than a thousand people died in traffic every year, now there are a fifth of that number – even though traffic volumes have grown enormously at the same time. We should be satisfied with this development.

Still, it must be said that the aftermath of the Konginkanka accident was a failure. The delay in the central railing and the humiliation of the injured are the clearest signs of this.

There is still much to learn from the accident.

