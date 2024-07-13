Editorial | There is reason to be happy about the acquisition of the artificial intelligence company Silo AI

Editorial|Experts have known that there is a lot of artificial intelligence expertise in Finland, but with the acquisition it became more widely visible.

Klast week there was exceptionally significant domestic economic news, when the US semiconductor manufacturer AMD announced that it would buy the Finnish artificial intelligence company Silo AI. The transaction amount is more than EUR 600 million, which makes the transaction one of the largest growth business transactions in Finland. The Financial Times reported that it is the largest acquisition of its kind in Europe in a decade.

The deal was good news in many ways, even though the sale of successful Finnish companies abroad is repeatedly complained about. The resentment is often justified, because many Finnish companies have been sold to foreign buyers too soon and too cheaply. In many cases, it would have been good if these companies had grown under Finnish ownership.

Although even now you can speculate on the advisability of the moment of sale, it is good to remember that for companies like Silo AI, the situation is unique. The development of the industry is so rapid that in order to stay in the competition, it makes sense for the company at some point to become part of a larger entity. If you remain independent, you don’t have enough resources, and going to the stock market is often not sensible either.

“It would have been great to see Wolt, Small Giant Games or Silo as a Finnish listed company, but that’s romantic thinking,” Vesa Puttonen, professor of finance at Aalto University, told HS when the information about Silo AI’s deal became public.

Experts have known for a long time that Finland is one of the top countries in the world in terms of artificial intelligence in international comparisons. No sound has been made about this, so Silo AI’s sale makes it more widely visible that Finland clearly has something to offer in the field of artificial intelligence. After all, AMD bought Silo AI, i.e. Finnish know-how, in order to succeed in the competition against the semiconductor giant Nvidia. In these times of general pessimism, realizing this is important in Finland. Finland’s innovation policy and universities have clearly done something right.

However, the competition in the industry is fierce, and you can’t be lulled into complacency even for a moment. International competition for experts in the field is also fierce. That is why it is necessary to ensure that the various barriers and brakes to recruitment can be removed as quickly as possible. Thanks to the attention the trade has received, Finland now looks like an interesting place for experts in the field, and the attention should not be wasted.

