Editorial | There is nothing to be gained by interfering with the treatment of the undocumented

Editorial|Experts oppose the idea with convincing arguments.

Ballitus wants to limit the right of undocumented people to health care. It is an example of politics done for the sake of one’s own supporters. Experts, such as the Institute of Health and Welfare oppose thought. The law entered into force in its current form only a year and a half ago.

In emergencies, everyone would still get help. The restriction would apply to other essential health care: long-term illnesses that, according to the doctor’s assessment, cannot wait. The restriction would not apply, for example, to children and those with long-term illnesses whose condition is defined as serious or whose position is particularly vulnerable.

With the change, the government wants to save money and prevent healthcare from being overloaded. They also want to reduce Finland’s attractiveness.

The city of Helsinki has handled paperless people more widely than the rest of the country for years, and there have been no difficulties. According to the city’s statement, the centralized treatment of undocumented people at one health center does not burden the system more.

The doctors themselves have also decided what non-urgent treatment is necessary. A change in the law can make this confusing. Take diabetes for example: even if the patient’s condition is not bad at one moment, if left untreated, the disease can lead to serious consequences.

Currently, the entire health care of undocumented people costs the state a total of approximately 300,000 euros per year, including emergency treatment. The welfare area can apply for money from the state if the paperless person is unable to pay himself.

For comparison: a total of more than 24 billion euros will be returned to the welfare areas this year. Interfering with the rights of the undocumented will not fix the wide cracks in healthcare. So there is nothing to be gained by limiting. An undocumented person can lose his health and, at worst, his life. When making decisions about medicine, it would be worthwhile to listen to experts in the field.

