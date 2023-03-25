Editorial | There is no money, says the board of the future government

The next government must get the economy on a sustainable path. It is possible, but not easy.

The Ministry of Finance has sought its role in the public debate during this election period, as some politicians have wanted to push the officials of the Ministry of Finance aside in favor of value-based decision-making. However, the rise in interest rates has brought the discussion back to earth. There is a demand for facts again.

The Ministry of Finance has estimated that getting the economy on a sustainable path will require spending cuts of six plus three billion over the course of two election periods. The ministry published at the beginning of March the list possible surgical sites with price tags. The list was prepared in such a way that both leftists and rightists might find suitable cutting sites there. That’s a good thing, because a balanced economic policy is not a right-wing policy, even though such an image is offered. If the money runs out, the weak will suffer the most.

Fresh from the Ministry of Finance economic forecast according to Finland’s gross domestic product will shrink by 0.2 percent this year. Next year the gross national product will grow by 1.3 percent and in 2025 by 1.6 percent. According to the ministry, economic growth is too slow to offset the increase in indebtedness. In 2024–2027, Finland threatens to be in debt of up to 14–15 billion euros per year.

Next week, the publication of the joint Finnish direction report of the labor market organizations is expected. The report is expected to present concrete ways to get the economy going at a better pace by improving productivity and employment.

From the board base regardless, the future government will start from a different situation than Antti Rinnee’s (sd) government. Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (green) has recalled the notice board of the spring 2019 government negotiations, which was written as the title: “There is money.” Even then, there was no money, but you could borrow it cheaply. It’s not even possible anymore.

Among the parties, the coalition has taken the nine billion goal of the Ministry of Finance directly as its own. The party has enough ways to save money, although some of them are difficult to put a price on, such as bringing “best practices” to welfare areas.

Sdp decided to position itself in the economy as an alternative to the coalition. The party promises to balance the economy mainly by accelerating growth and increasing employment, and by increasing taxes for the well-off by patching tax loopholes. It is said that “hundreds of millions” can be found for the state from adjusting the tax base.

“ A sustainable economy is in everyone’s interest.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) has tried to combat the economic issues by accusing the coalition of austerity, but it is difficult to continue this indefinitely. On Tuesday, in Yle’s exam, Marin seemed to be coming against the coalition when she said she could accept more correct surgeries. To the question, what can’t be compromised, Marin answered that not a cent can be taken from the education. Coincidentally, the coalition has also said that education is under “special protection”.

Basic Finns do not seem to take economic policy completely seriously, as it has proposed cuts of 2-4 percent to most administrative sectors, but when asked, has mainly offered ideological goals such as development aid, immigration and the abolition of the Ministry of the Environment. A clear increase in work-related immigration is a key part of all realistic future scenarios, so the Basic Finns will have to update their line or be left out.

Economic must get a sustainable career, but Finland cannot afford to stand around arguing about cuts for years. The world does not allow such extra time.

Every change always threatens someone’s interests. Even during these elections, it has already been heard where more money is needed or where the money should not be reduced. In the long term, a sustainable economy is in everyone’s interest, but the long term is not represented by any interest organization in society. That’s why it’s up to the decision-makers.

