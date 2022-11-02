Editorial | There is no hint of recession in the company’s results yet

Some companies even seem to live in completely different moods than consumers.

Listed companies have recently presented their results from the third quarter, i.e. late summer and early autumn. Inflation has accelerated, the worst phase of the coronavirus pandemic is – hopefully – behind us, the era of zero interest rates has disappeared and we are waiting for a recession. These environmental changes can be tried to smell the results.

The smell of the results is contradictory. Some companies even seem to live in completely different moods than consumers. Consumers have become gloomy, but a few companies that live directly on the consumer market are doing really well. The moods cannot remain this contradictory forever.

The conflict between consumers and companies can be seen in Kesko in the result and Statistics Finland in the consumer barometer. In Barometer, Finns say that the time has never been so bad for a shopping trip. There is money left in the savings, but you won’t go to the store, the Finns count. Still, Kesko made a record result. Half of the turnover comes from the sale of food. The operating profit of the grocery trade increased to EUR 133.4 million in the third quarter.

Another measurement by Statistics Finland helps to understand the contradiction, calculation on the development of grocery trade turnover. According to it, turnover rose clearly in September, but when the effect of prices was removed from the result, the amount of sales decreased.

Grocery does not seem to suffer from the price increase. Many other companies are in trouble because the increase in costs cannot be transferred in full to the selling prices. However, Suomalainen Ruokakauppa’s negotiating position in relation to producers, industry and consumers is so strong that the store manages to take a good slice out of inflation as well. Kesko has a market share of over 36 percent of Ruokauppa’s sales.

Stockmann’s and Tokmanni on the other hand, the results weakened – they do not have the same protection from the moods of consumers in an inflationary period as grocery stores. Bread has to be bought, no matter what it costs, but when you can bargain for plastic buckets and perfumes, the increase in costs cannot be included in the prices.

“ The health of the domestic market depends on the employment rate.

Also Finnair the result is interesting in this time. The company lost its advantage of Asian flights when the Russian overflights ended. Finnair was the big surprise of the results round, and in a positive way. Turnover increased, and the company reported that it had made a profit after a long streak of losses. The third quarter won’t save the whole year, but the direction is good.

Although Finnair has a strong negotiating position in Finland in relation to passengers, the company was boosted in addition to the savings, especially by the fact that the pandemic eased and no new travel restrictions have been introduced. The pent-up desire to travel is released. This power goes beyond consumers’ basic feelings.

In this time companies in the financial sector are also interesting. After the zero interest rate period, they are moving to more open waters. The rise in the interest rate offers financial companies opportunities to diversify the buying and selling of money. On the other hand, consumers’ gloom and rising interest rates would seem to hinder the banking business.

However, this has not happened, at least not yet. Nordea and OP group made good results. Net interest income increased, and companies and consumers have had no payment difficulties. However, flexible payment times have been asked, and the banks have prepared for them. No interest of any kind is actually paid on customers’ deposits, but a larger slice of lending can already be allocated to the bank. Loan interest protection products also sell well at these times, OP said.

The results and expectations of listed companies do not yet have the scent of a recession. Compared to the time – and especially to the general economic expectations – the results are on average quite good.

Consumption demand kept the Finnish economy going in the period after the financial crisis. If consumption were to slow down, the economy would slow down and go into recession. The health of the domestic market depends on the employment rate. So far, there has been enough work.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.