Editorial There is life behind the prison walls

Prisoners are still strangers among us. It is important for society that sentencing be rehabilitative.

Prisons are closed and opaque communities for a large number of Finns. The prison walls are thick. Preconceptions about prison and prisoners live deep within us.

The public often brings up perpetrators of serious crimes, such as murderers, dishonest drug police officers, or those convicted of major financial crimes, but the prison community and the daily lives of prisons remain under little scrutiny.