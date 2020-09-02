Editorial There is a great deal of urgency in raising employment and competitiveness

Editorial|Editorial
When The government, led by Sanna Marin (sd), meets in a budget quarrel, a meeting that could hit a critical moment in the national economy. The government should focus this autumn on two big themes: competitiveness and employment. And, of course, that we would not just talk about competitiveness and employment, but that decisions would eventually be made on the solutions that would develop them. There is no endless time.
