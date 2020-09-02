Editorial|Editorial

There is a great deal of urgency in raising employment and competitiveness

Meyer is one of the companies that has invested in Finland in recent years. Now cruise travel has decreased due to the pandemic and the investments made in the Turku shipyard are weighing on the company.­

When The government, led by Sanna Marin (sd), meets in a budget quarrel, a meeting that could hit a critical moment in the national economy. The government should focus this autumn on two big themes: competitiveness and employment. And, of course, that we would not just talk about competitiveness and employment, but that decisions would eventually be made on the solutions that would develop them. There is no endless time.