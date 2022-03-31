Editorial There is a bad time for municipal strikes, but there is no good

Low-paid, responsible caregivers do get sympathy, but now they want money.

Municipal sector On Wednesday evening, the negotiating organizations representing the employees rejected the conciliation proposal of the national mediator Vuokko Piekkala. The rejection was one-inch, only the wording varied.

The reconciliation proposal came into this seam, as the nurses’ first strike against 25,000 nurses begins on Friday. It has already been moved once, so it can no longer be moved. The nurses ’larger strike has been postponed to begin in mid-April. Other staff groups have also threatened or implemented bans on overtime and shift work and threatened to strike throughout April.

The onset of strike apparently could not have been avoided. The wage demands of the employees in the municipal sector and the offer of the employer were far too far apart. On the private side, this year’s wage increases are about two percent. The conciliator’s proposal followed this so-called general line.

The settlement proposal failed in the multi-year salary program desired by the employee. There is no such thing in the settlement proposal.

Municipalities wage earners have called for a program to close the wage gap in the sector from the private sector on top of the usual increases. There are demands on payroll programs, doubling what the so-called general line gives this year and next – a total of about three times the increase compared to industry.

Caregivers have been the most public. Indeed, they have received widespread support for their goals in various opinion polls, but nothing more. Caregivers may well be underpaid in terms of training and job demands, but they are not the only ones. For example, early childhood education teachers do equally strenuous work with low pay and long training. Both the care sector and early childhood education suffer from chronic labor shortages.

The form of negotiations in the municipal sector puts employees on the same line. In the negotiations, all the professional groups sit at a common table. Therefore, it would not be easy for anyone to leave the table with a leaner result than others. It is therefore unlikely that carers, for example, will receive higher pay increases in this round than other professional groups in municipal and welfare areas. Markku Jonen, President and CEO of KT, which represents employers, does not have a hidden money bag from which the wishes of municipal employees could be fulfilled. That is why the municipal wage unions are appealing to the government, which will meet next week for its framework debate.

Tehari’s chairman Millariikka Rytkönen has ruled out the possibility of a short agreement of less than a year if no agreement can be reached now. It has tactics: politicians would be against the wall when the parliamentary elections were at the door. However, the elections, which will take place in a year’s time, will put enough pressure on politicians.

Municipal sector there never seems to be a good time for wage increases, but now it is even worse than usual. Two years ago, Tehy canceled his strike plan because the coronavirus had just landed in Finland. Now the corona situation is clearly worse than it was then. In addition, citizens are distressed and the economic outlook is clouded by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The nurse’s strike has recalled the situation 15 years ago, when the salary increases promised by the Coalition Party to Sari Nurses triggered a chain reaction that eroded Finland’s competitiveness for a long time. The important difference, however, was that there were good years below at the time, so it was believed that there was really money to be made in wage increases – even if there wasn’t then. Now everyone knows that the state has no extra money. Therefore, a long and difficult industrial struggle may begin.

