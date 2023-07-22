Editorial | There are strikes in Hollywood for human labor

In the Hollywood general strike, the fight is for money, but also for the rights of human workers against developing technology.

MHollywood, the mecca of the aailma entertainment industry, is on strike. The fighting spirit of the strikers waving signs in front of the movie studios is as strong as at the harbor gate. The heads of the studios don’t want to give in an inch.

The screenwriters went on strike in May. In July, almost 160,000 members of the actors’ union joined their front. Only the directors’ union has agreed to the contract. It means that the biggest strike in the film industry is now underway since 1960, when the actors’ union was led by Ronald Reagan, who later became president.

The strike has largely stopped the filming of new movies and series, which will be visible to viewers next winter, when the production seasons of the favorite series will be postponed. Authors are also prohibited from giving interviews and other promotion. That’s why, for example, the Emmy award gala in the TV industry is believed to be moved from September to later.

LAkko falls on Hollywood’s big turning point. Traditional theatrical films and television series have been losing their viewers for a long time, many of whom have switched to video-on-demand services. Their popularity has turned tech companies like Amazon, Apple and Netflix into giants of the dream industry. Traditional movie studios like Universal and Paramount are even more of a shadow.

The change in consumption patterns has affected the authors’ income. Movies were marketed with star actors. Also in TV series, Actors got a good income if the series became popular. Instead, in the series of video-on-demand services, the authors’ remuneration is often agreed in advance. The creators would like a bigger part of the profits of these series.

Now video-on-demand services have also hit the roof, which has been reflected in Netflix’s problems, for example. We are moving from aggressive market growth to improving profitability, which means cutting costs. The new technology gives a lot of opportunities for that. However, the plans scare the employees of the industry.

Screenwriters fear that an increasing proportion of screenplays will be done with artificial intelligence in the future, so that traditional professionals will only be able to finish the work and receive less remuneration than at present. The fear may be justified, because in Hollywood there is a lot of routine entertainment that is not overwhelmingly demanding for artificial intelligence. A learning AI is also able to copy and use the styles of different authors. This has raised the question of who then owns the copyright. In the EU, for example, they are now trying to write rules about this issue.

The development of technology also worries actors. For example, they want to secure the rights to their own character. With today’s technology, an authentic-looking digital version of the actor can easily be created. Most recently, this technology has been surprising in the new Indiana Jones movie. Actor Harrison Ford received a reward for that film, but what will happen in the future? In the future, human actors may also have to compete for jobs with fully digitally created characters.

Writers and Actors are trying to get their contract matters right as long as they still matter to the studios and the negotiating power it brings.

Bollywood Actors do not necessarily arouse the greatest sympathy, because some of them are rich and famous. But that is precisely why they are able to raise questions that will soon affect many other workers around the world. If artificial intelligence threatens the creative industry as much as the work of a screenwriter, many other more routine work tasks are a plaything for it.

It is not too much of an exaggeration to say that in front of the Hollywood studios, the beginnings are now being tuned for the final battle – for humans against machines.

