Editorial | There are still big obstacles in the way of the bourgeois government

This week, government official Petteri Orpo will send invitations to the parties to the government negotiations. The Säätytalo negotiations face difficult twists and turns.

Bparty leader Petteri Orpo (cok) is inviting the expected parties to the Säätytalo government negotiations, i.e. Basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats. It became clear when Orpo commented on the discussions he had with the parties on Tuesday, although the final announcement on the matter will come later this week.

The second main option, i.e. a government built with the Sdp, is falling apart in the gap between the economic views of the parties. Sdp went to the elections with an emphasized left-wing economic line, which it has stuck to, at least in public, even after the elections. Within the party, there might be a desire for flexibility, but the situation has been complicated by the fact that the negotiations are being led by the outgoing chairman Sanna Marin (sd). On the other hand, even the Democrats who want to govern have calculated that the coalition will try to form a government at least initially with basic Finns, so concessions should only be made if a serious call to the government comes.

The economy has pushed the coalition in the direction of basic Finns, which has been first on all of Orpo’s to-do lists. So also on Tuesday, when the commentator listed the most important issues of the future government: sustainable economic growth, saving the welfare state, external and internal security, and the future, i.e. education and climate.

With basic Finns, it has been predicted that there will be friction over three issues in particular: the EU, the climate and immigration. Of these, immigration is clearly the most difficult issue, as chairman Riikka Purra demands a reduction in both humanitarian and work-related immigration. The issue can be resolved by agreeing on some kind of income limit for workers coming from outside the EU, but it should be clearly lower than the approximately 3,000 euros demanded by basic Finns. Otherwise, immigration would not help with, for example, the crisis in the care sector.

QIt’s difficult because Orpo’s number one priority, i.e. sustainable growth of the economy, cannot be achieved unless we get more labor. Basic Finns may have to give the extortion demands of the party, for example refugee quotas, residence permits and family reunification, but there is a danger of an even clearer division of immigrants into “good” and “bad”. If Perussuomalaiset seriously wants to shut Finland down, Orpo should think about whether a better line could be found with the Social Democrats in terms of the country’s future.

Developments in climate matters are moving at a tremendous pace. In companies, the green transition is seen as a great opportunity for the Finnish economy, and they don’t even want to hear about any braking. The Basic Finns are probably already ready to accept the 2035 carbon neutrality goal set in the Climate Act, but the party can try to negotiate money for the people by compromising, for example, on the obligation to distribute fuel.

OFOrpo raised one issue on Tuesday: trust. The government official seemed to be downright moved when he emphasized how important it is that all government parties understand what they are committing to together, and are able to build mutual trust, on which the government can also survive the unexpected situations that will inevitably arise.

That’s what we’re talking about, what’s the lack. Orpo certainly remembered the last government partnership between the coalition and basic Finns that ended badly. The coalition fears that the ranks of basic Finns will fail again in a tough place.

The Basic Finns themselves seem to fear the same thing, so much they have hoped that Sdp and the center would share government responsibility. Now the main competitors are staying in the opposition, so the ruling party would surely be in for a cold ride for basic Finns.

