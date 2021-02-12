No Result
Editorial There are solutions to the problems of school inclusion

Bhavi Mandalia
February 12, 2021
in World
Editorial

In inclusion, children with special needs are taught in the same group as others. That is a good thing, although there is still room for improvement.

Schoolchildren special education seems to be becoming one of the themes of the municipal elections. The background is putting students in need of support in the same class as others, so-called inclusion.

According to the government program, the functionality of the special education legislation revised in 2010 will be evaluated during this government term. The Ministry of Education and Culture has set up the Right to Learn program and a working group to increase equality in education and to define the rules of the game for special needs education and inclusion.

