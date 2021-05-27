Editorial There are attempts to synchronize the member states of the European Union with money

The recovery package must be closely monitored under national programs.

European cooperation between the member states of the union develops in the form of small crumbs, and in general the path of development can only be seen by looking back – when the path has already been traveled further and crumbs have become old.

On Wednesday, the Finnish government presented its slightly more detailed plans on how the money from the EU recovery package will be used in Finland. As much as the expenditure and revenue of the package has been squandered in Finland and programs have now been drawn up in the member states, the most significant consequence of the ongoing process may still be how the synchronization of EU countries will be changed.