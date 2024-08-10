Editorial|In the cities, non-religious young people go to religious camps, and that tells about something other than religion.

10.8. 19:00

Rmore young people are now baptized in connection with ippi camps than before. Young people who were not joined to the church as babies also want confirmation. Some go after their friends or because of their parents’ wishes, but some of their own free will.

For example, the parish of Kallio was told in the spring that they had to find a bigger camp center and more priests to work. This is surprising and cannot be explained solely by the increasing conservatism of young men older than the riparian age. There are also so many visitors to the Prometheus camps year after year that the places are drawn. The bishop of Helsinki, Teemu Laajasalo, thought that the phenomenon could reflect the universal need of young people to find answers to life’s big questions.

That may be so – but why now? Perhaps churches know how to approach young people more cunningly on social media, but young people in general are less religious than ever. In the Youth Barometer published in the spring, only a fifth considered themselves religious.

Maybe it’s about the need to belong, to be face-to-face together with others of the same age. Due to the pandemic, Ripari’s age group had to be separated from each other as elementary school students. The power to the camp speaks of a longing for shared experiences.

Yeven htein can be a different matter for teenagers than for parents. According to the youth barometer, young people don’t get nervous about a summer stream at a spring party or religious emblems at a classmate, even if they are not important to them.

Here, the majority of young people are very liberal. They live in a world where it is natural for many viewpoints to coexist. Connecting with others does not have to mean like-mindedness. Everyone should have room to be themselves.

Reflecting on this, the news about the summer rip-off camps is particularly sad. In Merikarvia, the frip camp was stopped in the middle because of the vicar’s inappropriate speeches and suspected drunkenness. The youth worker who lost his temper in the pinch was sent home. In Hamina, an adult who “pretends to be a grown-up” is suspected of sexually assaulting a child.

Camps must be safe. Young people know how to respect young people. Apparently adults can’t.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.