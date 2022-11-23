Editorial | The young people of Kallio set an example for the church

In the parish elections, the number of voters decreased and the elected got older. Kallio’s congregation showed the way to a different kind of church.

Church is more conservative than its members. According to a study conducted by the Church Research Center in 2019, three percent of church members, 16 percent of church employees and 24 percent of church decision-makers are actively involved in revival movements. In a church assembly, the number can be more than half. This has a decisive impact on the church-divisive issue of gender-neutral marriage.

The parish elections did not bring light to the darkness. Older people were elected to the church councils, when the turnout dropped to 12.7 percent. This threatens to deepen the cycle in which the conservative minority drives other members out of the church.

Small signs of a counterattack by the liberals were seen in Helsinki, where the Tulkaa kakki movement won more than a third of the seats in the church council. Its own phenomenon was seen in Kallio, where the young supporters of equal marriage took a big victory. It would be worth building a church congregation on this rock.

