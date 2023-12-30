The old laws of debt came back to control the economy: debt pays, inflation follows from debt, and expenses must be matched with income.

Vuosi 2023 showed that the old financial laws are still valid. Among other things, the rule that free cheese is only in a mousetrap.

This year, a heavy price was paid for taming the coronavirus pandemic and disconnecting from Russian energy. In the worst times, economies around the world were kept running with loose monetary and economic policies. Those who knew the economy understood that this might be necessary, but at the same time knew that sooner or later it would backfire, accelerating inflation.

The year 2023 was a time of setbacks.

The era of interest-free money had lulled voters and political decision-makers into the false notion that the indebtedness of the public finances is harmless. The economic boomers understood that it's not worth taking it easy: if the old signs are correct, this will come sooner or later. The bill arrived this year for many national economies, including Finland.

With sweet hindsight, now at the end of 2023, it can be said that monetary policy should have been tightened earlier and economic policy makers should have stayed on track before the pandemic. The latter hindsight applies particularly well to Finland's previous government. This year, it was revealed that the previously assumed debt is a much greater burden on the Finnish national economy than previously assumed. A debt is a brother when taken, a nephew when paid, the old people formulated their debt rule.

The year 2023 was a year of high interest rates and growing loan service costs. The general interest rate may remain above the level during the pandemic for years.

Qare the interest rates of variable rate loans in Finland for the housing market. Housing sales froze, construction froze and consumers' housing dreams collapsed. Interest rates also froze investment projects important for the future of the economy. A huge amount of green transition investments had to come to Finland. The vast majority of them seem to remain unrealized – for example, because the loan money became more expensive and the cost calculations failed.

The year 2023 was the year when dreams and plans built on a deceptive foundation were crushed.

High interest rates, raging inflation, growing debt servicing costs and an economy sinking into recession created conflicting pressure on the new government. Due to the downturn in the economy, the year ending was a bad year for a change in the direction of the economy. You shouldn't act in a pro-cyclical way – the debt of the economy, too. However, governments should make controversial and big reforms right from the start.

In 2023, Finland's economic policy began to be adjusted to conform to the old doctrines: expenditure must match income.

In the current year, the gap between public and private sector workers widened among wage earners, when SAK challenged the government's labor market reforms and social security cuts. The advantages of the export sectors in wage negotiations did not taste nearly as good to the public sector workers as to the private sector wage earners. Open left-wing politicking was difficult for some of the salary earners.

The labor market fragmentation that had progressed in Vitka accelerated in 2023.

Consumer demand would have to pick up quickly in order for the economy to remain in only a mild recession in 2024. It doesn't look good now. The slowdown in inflation and the lowering of interest rates will probably not be enough to kick the consumer into motion for a long time to come. Mood is also lowered by the fact that unemployment will probably continue to grow at least in the beginning of the year.

Before Christmas, the British economic magazine The Economist kicked the lying in the ground by ranking Finland last in a comparison of 35 countries, which took into account inflation, the broad scope of inflation, GDP growth, employment growth and changes in stock prices. As a consolation for Finland, they proposed proper kalsarikänken.

Suntil 2024, uomi departs from weakened stations. The economy is in recession, the public finances are in debt, productivity is not in order and part of the municipal sector is collapsing. There are possibly more strikes ahead.

The universal law of the world has indeed told the decision-makers of Finland – past and present – over and over again that it is what you order. This was ordered.

