Editorial | The year 2022 educated those who were not prepared

Despite the difficult times, the next government should dare to balance the public finances.

Finns For decades, there has not been such a revolutionary and instructive year in economic affairs as 2022. A good teacher will be remembered decades from now for his gentle encouragement. I hope this year will be remembered, even though it used discipline as its teaching method. There was no information about incentives.

Inflation was brought up for years. In 2022, inflation was finally found, and it immediately took off. Statistics Finland measured November’s inflation at 9.1 percent. The last time the value of money in Finland weakened at such a high rate was in the early 1980s.

This year, the European Central Bank started to tighten monetary policy, which had been loosened in the name of corona recovery for a couple of years. The loose monetary policy was supported by the economic policy, which was excessively loose in the name of defeating the coronavirus pandemic and due to free loan money.

The direction of monetary policy changed abruptly this year. At the same time, monetary policy went out of sync with the economic policies of the euro countries. The key interest rates rose and at the same time raised the interest rates on the loans.

The average interest rate on new home loans taken out is now above three percent. Such three percent interest rates do not have to be sought from history nearly as far as nine percent inflation.

Although now the comparison with history is skewed to the extent that the tax deduction for mortgage interest has shrunk year by year. Next year it will be removed completely, so if you want to make a historical comparison, you have to make a corrective increase to the current loan service costs – i.e. an increase to the current costs.

Inflation the most drastic part this year was energy inflation. In particular, the energy bills of electrically heated single-family houses grew suddenly. The increase in the price of energy slowly and rapidly spread to other products towards the end of the year.

Those familiar with history know that in the past, inflation was responded to with steep wage increases. The calculation formula was: inflation rate plus productivity growth.

The world has changed. Wages did not exceed the rate of inflation in Finland or elsewhere. In the labor market, there was not even an attempt to ask for raises that exceeded inflation. Perhaps it is generally understood that the rising spiral of wages and prices is chronicling the trouble, which could otherwise subside as early as next year, when the price of energy falls.

The final balance was that the real wages of Finns collapsed. Finns became poorer. Such a bad year of collapse can be traced very far back in history. Statistics Finland’s experts suspect that such a collapse was experienced last time sometime in the 1950s.

If this year taught anything, it’s at least the virtue of being prepared – the world of zero interest rates, the predictable collapse of the economy and the ever-increasing purchasing power should not be taken as a given and permanent condition.

On the energy side, the preparation was quite haphazard. The consumer became well prepared for a difficult time if he happened to take out a cheap fixed-term electricity contract in time. Under normal circumstances, the electricity market operated as planned, but it was not prepared for the energy war. And Finland was not prepared for such a war with energy self-sufficiency. When evaluating the energy balance, the import of electricity from Russia was taken as a given and accepted from year to year.

Teaching of preparation for both the public administration and the household was also that indebtedness should be kept under control. Households will probably learn it the hard way this year.

After the elections, we will see if the parties that form the new government and decide on balancing the public finances will learn something from 2022. Willingness to learn does not seem abundant. Preparation does not sell.

