One could paraphrase Churchill’s formula for democracy. The choice to procrastinate is the worst… except for all the others. But the sword of Damocles is still above our heads. This decision, together with the tightening of a few bolts, testifies to a reality that is becoming essential. In March 2020, nine out of ten French people accepted confinement. One in two today. In some of our neighbors, demonstrations are fighting it. Fortunately, we are not there yet, but the question of its acceptability has been raised.