Editorial The world promises far too warm

The warm autumn has been pleasant for Finns, but it is bad news for the world.

September was the third month this year that broke the monthly heat record in the Earth’s measurement history. January and May were also record warm. The previous September record was for 2016.

The data come from the European Union’s climate change service, C3S, which has been collecting temperatures since 1979. According to the service, higher average temperatures have probably not been recorded before during the industrial period.

The record did not come as a surprise, as it has been warm in Finland as well, although not quite record warm. In Kaisaniemi, Helsinki, the average heat in September was measured at 13.8 degrees.

California wildfires, for example, are reminiscent of the dangers of climate change.

People can easily hold only one big grief at a time, but climate change is not going to go away but is getting worse.

