Editorial The world is now revolving around debt, but we do not yet know where the new way of thinking will take us.

Debt and money are available to states cheaply. The recovery is in place in the short term, but the problems will show up in the long term.

In science talk about paradigms and their upheavals. A paradigm is a widely accepted way of thinking or learning structure that guides scientific action and other understanding.

Before the time of the astronomer Nikolaus Copernicus, it was thought that the Sun orbits the Earth. Copernicus broke the paradigm by placing the Earth around the Sun.