Editorial | The work of MEPs begins with important elections

Editorial|The far-right and far-right got stronger in the European Parliament, but they cannot get a hold of the handle of power.

SUomen’s new MEPs, or MEPs, will start their work on Tuesday at the organizational session of the European Union Parliament in Strasbourg. Finland’s representatives in the EU Parliament form a very knowledgeable group, as the elected politicians have considerable experience and influencers with merit in their fields. Slipping into the twists and turns of Brussels won’t bring them much trouble.

Several heavyweight Finnish politicians, who also have ministerial experience, will start in the EU Parliament. The background is reflected in the distribution of influence within the party groups of the European Parliament.

Li Andersson, the chairman of the Left Alliance, which belongs to the Parliament’s left-wing group, is becoming the chairman of the Parliament’s Committee on Employment and Social Affairs. In the EU Parliament, former education minister Anna-Maja Henriksson (r), who belongs to the center-liberal Renew Europe group, was elected as one of the vice-presidents of her group. The Green Party’s Ville Niinistö will be the chairman of the Russia delegation.

When the coalition’s Henna Virkkus becomes the Finnish commissioner to the EU Commission, Sirpa Pietikäinen, who was a substitute in the elections, also returns to the European Parliament.

Still, even experienced MEPs have to learn the new kind of power dynamics of the parliament. Before the EU elections, support surveys predict an election victory for the far-right and extreme right. The far-right got stronger and had the most influence in France. The election result prompted President Emmanuel Macron to call new parliamentary elections.

The traditional large groups in the European Parliament, the center-right European People’s Party (EPP) and the social democrats S&D, were able to keep their support relatively well, and there is no need to build a majority with the support of the far-right. The EPP still forms a coalition in parliament with the Social Democrats and the Renew group.

At the same time, the organization of the far-right in the parliament is changing.

KThe far right of the EU was previously divided into the European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR) and the Identity and Democracy Group (ID), but after the elections, the group division was renewed. New groups emerged on the extreme right.

The French, Hungarian and Austrian anti-EU and pro-Russia parliamentarians elected to the European Parliament form a new political group, the Patriots of Europe. MEPs from the Czech Republic, Italy, Denmark, Spain and the Netherlands joined the group.

Patriots of Europe is the third largest group in the parliament. They don’t fit everyone in their ranks. In Germany, the far-right Alternative for Germany party (AfD) does not fit into the same group as the French National Alliance. AfD assembled a new group in parliament. Basic Finns’ Sebastian Tynkkynen belongs to the ECR, and is therefore not in the same group as the Hungarian Fidesz MEPs, who are organized as European patriots.

EThe Uro Parliament will vote for the president of the parliament on Tuesday and the president of the European Commission on Thursday. Roberta Metsola will continue as Speaker of the Parliament and Ursula von der Leyen as President of the Commission.

Although von der Leyen has the support of the majority of the member states, he also needs the support of the majority of the EU Parliament, i.e. at least 361 MEPs out of a total of 720.

A lot of work has been done behind the scenes for the sounds. If von der Leyen is elected, he will face a very different period at the head of the Commission than the previous one.

The work begins with the assembly of the commission. Finland also has high hopes for the portfolio of commissioners, and traditionally in Finland tasks related to competition policy and the internal market have been considered important.

It doesn’t come easy for anyone. The period of uncertainty in Europe started by the Russian war of aggression continues. The new EU period is marked by equipping Europe, supporting Ukraine, immigration policy and responding to Europeans’ livelihood concerns.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS editorial staff, and they reflect the magazine principle line.