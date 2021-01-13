Editorial The words of politicians are taken for granted in both Finland and the United States

Editorial|Editorial

The harsh speeches of US President Donald Trump were downplayed – until it became clear that he meant exactly what he had said. The same can apply to Jussi Halla-aho, the chairman of basic Finns.

President The violent attack on the U.S. Congress instigated by Donald Trump was a serious warning of the growing threat of extremism. It is about the global radicalization of the right and the rise of political violence. In Finland, too, key political figures have warned of how short a leap by right-wing populist movements can be to violence.

