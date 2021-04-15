Friday, April 16, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial The withdrawal of the United States and NATO from Afghanistan ends one era

by admin
April 15, 2021
in World
0

Editorial|Editorial

NATO has a lot to swallow in the fact that U.S. President Joe Biden is pulling American troops from Afghanistan. According to the organization’s analysis, Afghanistan threatens to drift into chaos again.

For subscribers

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg lined up side by side on Wednesday in Brussels, where NATO decided to withdraw troops from the 20-year-old operation in Afghanistan.­Picture: Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP

16:30

The United States President Joe Biden puts an end to his country’s longest war. The U.S. operation in Afghanistan ends on September 11th. That’s when 20 years have passed since the terrorist attacks in New York and Washington.

The day after the attacks, NATO countries introduced NATO security guarantees for the first and so far only time. The United States launched an operation against the al-Qaeda network and struck Afghanistan. The seemingly endless Allied operation in Afghanistan began, but is now coming to an end.

Topics related to the article

.
#Editorial #withdrawal #United #States #NATO #Afghanistan #ends #era

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

US to keep Johnson & Johnson vaccine on hold for at least one more week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.