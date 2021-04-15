Editorial The withdrawal of the United States and NATO from Afghanistan ends one era

NATO has a lot to swallow in the fact that U.S. President Joe Biden is pulling American troops from Afghanistan. According to the organization’s analysis, Afghanistan threatens to drift into chaos again.

For subscribers

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg lined up side by side on Wednesday in Brussels, where NATO decided to withdraw troops from the 20-year-old operation in Afghanistan.­

16:30

The United States President Joe Biden puts an end to his country’s longest war. The U.S. operation in Afghanistan ends on September 11th. That’s when 20 years have passed since the terrorist attacks in New York and Washington.

The day after the attacks, NATO countries introduced NATO security guarantees for the first and so far only time. The United States launched an operation against the al-Qaeda network and struck Afghanistan. The seemingly endless Allied operation in Afghanistan began, but is now coming to an end.