Vcampaign sentiment has changed rapidly in the United States. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is on the rise in support polls, and Republican Donald Trump is in trouble.

When President Joe Biden dropped his candidacy, Harris took his place as if unsolicited and as a surprise. There was no other viable option left in this schedule. In the Democrats’ camp, they thought hard about whether this was a mistake after all. Harris has not been a particularly well-liked figure among Americans.

In previous elections, the vice-presidential candidacy has not been very important in terms of support for the presidential candidate. This time the situation seems to be completely different.

The choice of Harris – and his background forces – was a good one. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is patching up the holes in Harris’ image. Walz speaks well and frames his message in a way that resonates with the American middle class. He is approachable and his background is in the countryside.

Harris’ rise began to strengthen in the opinion polls when Walz appeared alongside. Suddenly, the couple began to look fresh and dynamic. Of course, the contrast also had an effect – the contrast with the Democrats’ previous situation and the Republican candidates.

When Harris and Walz now appear together, the difference with Joe Biden becomes clear. Fumbling and uncertainty have completely disappeared.

In the same way, the difference becomes clear through the contrast with the Republican candidates Trump and his vice presidential candidate JD Vance. Trump and Vance label their opponents, insult and distort facts. The fact that the Democratic candidates can campaign without this kind of animation speaks to the strangeness of the times. That is, they can act like they used to in politics, in the time before Trump. The only notable murmur from the demar camp is very modest. Walz described the Republican candidates as “weird.” The expression is actually quite mild about Vance and Trump.

Harris’ support has now been on the rise in support polls. The advantage compared to Trump is small and in some measurements Trump has still been in the lead.

Owhat matters is not how big a percentage the democrat candidates get nationally, but how they do in swing states, very evenly populated states. They will ultimately decide the election of the next president. And the situation looks good for the Democrats in these regions as well.

Fresh measurement was made in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Gallup asked who the respondents would vote for in the presidential election now. Harris was chosen by half of the respondents, 46 percent gave their support to Trump. Harris is garnering more support in these evenly populated states than Biden did.

There is still time for the elections, but the direction has changed. The wind catches the Democrats’ sails. Uncertain voters and campaign funders will gladly board such a ship.

The change in the atmosphere creates credibility for Harris’s campaign even in those places where Harris has very little evidence. Commissioned by the Financial Times in the survey was asked which of the candidates is better in terms of financial knowledge. Harris won, although there is very little evidence of his skills. On the other hand, there is evidence of Trump’s incompetence. A recent one came when Trump said he was ready to intervene in the central bank’s interest rate policy as president.

Mwhat’s surprising about the polls and the change in the atmosphere is that Harris’ support and credibility is now stronger than Biden’s support was. Very likely, Biden’s fumbling would have continued and perhaps gotten worse. Harris is not yet a sure winner, and many geopolitical uncertainties could still hit the Democrats. However, it is already pretty certain that Harris will do better than Biden would have done.

