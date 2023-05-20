Editorial | The West is preparing for the moment of solution in Ukraine

Both in front of the scenes and behind them, there is a lot of discussion about how to end the war of aggression in Ukraine started by the Russian leader Vladimir Putin so that the same thing does not happen again.

A tough series of summits starts at the end of the week with the G7 meeting in Japan, continues with the EU and NATO meetings and culminates in the NATO summit in Vilnius in July. The meetings focus on strengthening the unity of the West and long-term support for Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan and the EU are also waiting for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Hiroshima. Zelenskyi must be there, so that the little one is not a pawn of the big ones. Zelenskyi arrives in Japan from Saudi Arabia after a meeting with the Arab League.

Zelenskyi seeks from Hiroshima what he also seeks from Helsinki: weapons for a counterattack and security guarantees for the future. They mainly include membership in NATO and the EU. Now we are very intensively preparing what NATO offers to Ukraine in Vilnius.

Because of its own history, Hiroshima is a symbolic stage for swearing to believe that a better future can rise from the ashes. It is about arming Ukraine, longer-term arms production, sanctions against Russia, the course of the war and the possibility of negotiating a cease-fire or peace agreement.

Both in front of the scenes and behind them, there is a discussion about how to end the war of aggression in Ukraine started by the Russian leader Vladimir Putin so that the same thing does not happen again. It requires Ukraine to win its counterattack.

Hiroshima is the arena of the new Cold War also because the other party is nearby. China responds to the tightening of the ranks of the West by strengthening its own circle of interests. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit China next week.

The West seeks its own common line against China. It doesn’t exist yet. Still, China is reminded of what Russia’s appointment as guarantor would mean for China’s economic relations. The price would be high, for everyone.

