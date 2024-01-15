Editorial | The West continues to sell Russia the rope with which to be hanged

Western sanctions have had an effect on Russia, but the belief in their power was excessive. The West still supplies Russia with components that Russia uses for the missiles and drones it fires into Ukraine.

Ethis month it will be two years since Russia started its ongoing major attack on Ukraine.

Russia's brutal attack was a shock to the West, although not necessarily a surprise. The Western countries and their allies reacted quickly both by imposing new sanctions on Russia and by expanding the old sanctions that the West had already started imposing on Russia since 2014. Then Russia first occupied Crimea and a little later started a war in eastern Ukraine, which it expanded in 2022 to cover the whole of Ukraine.