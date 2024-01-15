Tuesday, January 16, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial | The West continues to sell Russia the rope with which to be hanged

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 15, 2024
in World Europe
0
Editorial | The West continues to sell Russia the rope with which to be hanged

Western sanctions have had an effect on Russia, but the belief in their power was excessive. The West still supplies Russia with components that Russia uses for the missiles and drones it fires into Ukraine.

Ethis month it will be two years since Russia started its ongoing major attack on Ukraine.

Russia's brutal attack was a shock to the West, although not necessarily a surprise. The Western countries and their allies reacted quickly both by imposing new sanctions on Russia and by expanding the old sanctions that the West had already started imposing on Russia since 2014. Then Russia first occupied Crimea and a little later started a war in eastern Ukraine, which it expanded in 2022 to cover the whole of Ukraine.

#Editorial #West #continues #sell #Russia #rope #hanged

See also  Floorball | Finland's floorball men win against Sweden in Esa Jussila's coaching debut
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
More companies went bankrupt or closed down last year, especially shops and catering establishments

More companies went bankrupt or closed down last year, especially shops and catering establishments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result