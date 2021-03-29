Editorial The week’s jam on the Suez Channel wasn’t a crisis yet, but a serious reminder nonetheless

Editorial|Editorial
The blockage of an important route tells us how vulnerable production and supply chains that are trimmed to be very efficient can be.
17:00
Suez Canal the clogged container ship was unloaded from the bottom on Monday after a week of toil. The awkward situation of the Ever Given had time to arouse not only worry but also hilarity. On social media, tour jokes were circulating in which a small bucket loader was trying to detach a giant messed up maritime traffic from all over the world. We are stuck in the same.
