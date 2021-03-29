Monday, March 29, 2021
Editorial The week’s jam on the Suez Channel wasn’t a crisis yet, but a serious reminder nonetheless

March 29, 2021
The blockage of an important route tells us how vulnerable production and supply chains that are trimmed to be very efficient can be.

The encounter between the bucket loader and the container ship Ever Given, which blocked the Suez Canal, began to live its own life as various memes and jokes on social media.­Picture: Suez Canal / AFP

Suez Canal the clogged container ship was unloaded from the bottom on Monday after a week of toil. The awkward situation of the Ever Given had time to arouse not only worry but also hilarity. On social media, tour jokes were circulating in which a small bucket loader was trying to detach a giant messed up maritime traffic from all over the world. We are stuck in the same.

