Editorial | The way of selecting boarders must be changed

Justice Minister Leena Meri (ps) recently said that she thinks the political appointment of board members to district courts should be stopped. It’s easy to agree with that.

Lthe autamies system speaks again, when a woman who works as a board member of the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa and as a deputy representative of Espoo received a sentence incitement against a national group. The verdict came from a Facebook update that the woman had posted before she was appointed board member.

Lautamiehet are lay members of the district court appointed by the municipal councils, who are not required to have a legal education. The system is inherited from medieval Sweden-Finland, so boarders have been solving disputes for centuries. The participation of lay people in the administration of justice has indeed been an important part of our legal culture, and the practice has also been justified by popular authority.

In recent years, criticism of the system has increased. The criticism has been intensified by various commotions caused by the ferrymen. The most prominent of them have been related to cases where board members have voted to overturn a judge and have, for example, given an acquittal for a sexual crime. Professional judges have questioned the usefulness of lay members in a system whose goal is legal certainty.

Tanother big problem is related to the selection of boarders. Because the politicians choose board members, board member positions have become fiefdoms of parties, which are distributed to party members and, for example, to those who have agreed to be candidates for municipal elections.

The appointment model weakens the credibility of the entire system. However, the participation of the laity in the distribution of justice has a long tradition in many old legal states, and the model should not be abandoned without thorough consideration.

The new Minister of Justice Leena Meri (ps) said last month, that he thinks the political appointment of board members should be stopped. It is easy to agree with the minister. The current way of naming has come to an end a long time ago.

