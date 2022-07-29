Editorial | The war in Ukraine reached a new turning point

Russia is able to take small steps in the eastern parts of Ukraine, but in the south, in the Kherson region, Russia has stopped. Ukraine seems to be preparing a counterattack.

In recent weeks, Russia’s advance in Ukraine has slowed down. Russia is capable of small steps in the eastern parts of the country, but in the south, in the Kherson region, Russia has stopped. Ukraine seems to be preparing a counterattack. Ukraine has bombed command centers, radar stations and bridges over the Dnieper River that were in Russian-occupied territories with the Himars rocket launchers it received from the West.

Judging by the destruction suffered by the bridges, the rocket launchers are capable of very accurate fire from tens of kilometers away. The bridges are not completely destroyed, but the structural damage is so significant that their bearing capacity has weakened.

Russia can no longer count on the fact that the bridges would withstand the transport of the necessary armaments north of the Dnieper from the territories it occupies. There is also no way to retreat along them if Ukraine starts an attack.

Russia cannot even count on the fact that the transports and ammunition stores would be safe anywhere within reasonable transport distances. Ukraine has destroyed dozens of large logistics warehouses important to Russia, far from the front line.

in Russia there are enough weapons and, if necessary, men, but logistics have been very deficient since the beginning of the war.

Russia needs railways for its transport. However, the warehouses have to be built centrally near the railways, because there is not enough logistics needed for distribution and the technology needed to move ammunition is old-fashioned, slow and manual. These large stockpiles are now within reach of new Western weapons, but Russia can’t really do anything about it.

Targeted strikes are evidence – both to Russia and to the Western countries that supplied weapons. Those who delivered the weapons find that the deliveries really matter, the Ukrainians know how to use them and the long-range launchers can turn the tide.

This observation is important for Western decision-makers right now. High inflation and energy shortages are raising political discontent in the West, which can eat away at the desire to commit to Ukraine. Reluctance is increased if a conflict frozen in current positions for years is visible. A new twist would strengthen faith in the West. Instead of the West starting to broker a peace with Moscow that Moscow likes, the change in power relations would strengthen the interpretation that it is worth supplying Ukraine with more modern weaponry and that a significant weakening of the Russian army is possible. That would be in the interest of the whole of Europe.

Russia makes the same observation as the leaders of the West, but from the opposite perspective and with the morals of war criminals: Kherson has demonstrative value. Defeat and retreat would be a huge propaganda loss, which could no longer be hidden from the domestic public with lies.

When the most modern weaponry dwindles and precision fire like the Himars is not possible, Russia attacks civilian targets with its increasingly imprecise and old-fashioned equipment – when it is easier to hit them. If you don’t hit the targeted apartment building in the city, then the next-door apartment building, a university or a hospital is an equal target in Russian consideration.

for Ukraine the south is also materially important. The south is, for example, a very important region in terms of energy production and securing ports. At the beginning of the war, Russia outlined that it would create a secure passage from the south towards Moldova and completely isolate Ukraine from the Black Sea. If Kherson’s counterattack starts and becomes effective, these Russian dreams will be crushed. Good.

