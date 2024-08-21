Editorial | The war in Ukraine is in new positions, but not ending

Editorial|The task of Ukraine’s western backers is to make sure that the advantage gained by Ukraine’s attack does not disappear, at least because of a shortage of weapons and ammunition or restrictions on the use of weapons.

Sthe biggest surprise from Ukraine’s attack on Russian territory in Kursk a couple of weeks ago is starting to fade. However, Ukraine continues to advance in Russian territories as well as its other surprises. On Tuesday night, Ukraine attacked Moscow with drones, reminding Muscovites that they are not bystanders in the war.

However, the pace of Ukraine’s advance in Kursk will slow down, and Russia will be able to regroup its own forces. Attention has also been drawn to Ukraine’s taking a significant number of prisoners of war from Russia, which Ukraine is trying to exchange for Ukrainian soldiers who are prisoners of Russia.

Russia still has resource superiority in the war of consumption, and since the war is now in Russia, Russia can also send more conscripts to fight in Kursk.

The task of Ukraine’s western backers is to make sure that the advantage gained by Ukraine’s attack does not disappear, at least because of a shortage of weapons and ammunition or restrictions on the use of weapons. On Monday, the spokesman for Ukraine’s largest European supporter, the German government, had to deny media reports that the government was not going to continue supporting Ukraine to the previous extent. US support for Ukraine will be affected by the outcome of the presidential election in November.

The political stakes are getting tougher in both Kyiv and the Kremlin. Ukraine’s quick victories in Kursk affect the image of Russian intelligence and Russia’s ability to wage war. It is reflected in the generals and Vladimir Putin. However, the slow pace of the Battle of Kursk gives the Kremlin time to gather forces for a counterattack.

For the Ukrainians, the success in Kursk has brought rare moments of hope, but the end of the war is not in sight. As Hiski Haukkala, who was appointed as the new director of the Foreign Policy Institute, reminded in his nomination interviews, no one can currently say how the war will be resolved or end.

