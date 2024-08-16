Editorial | The war in Gaza affects the superpower positions

Editorial|The tensions in the Middle East affect Finland’s domestic politics in a new way.

GAza’s ten-month long war has brought Israeli politics into Finland’s domestic politics in a completely new way. One example of this is the MEP of the coalition Aura Salla’s review Petteri Orpo’s (cok) government’s Israel policy.

The conflict in the Middle East is still unnecessarily reduced to a black and white battle between good and evil in the speeches of even experienced politicians. The geopolitical nature of the war in Gaza and the crises in the Middle East, connected to the superpowers, is more difficult to open.

Attention in Finland is also understandably focused on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. 40,000 Palestinians have died in the Gaza war. Civilians also suffered on the Israeli and Lebanese sides of the front. A ceasefire is needed immediately.

In Doha, the capital of Qatar, negotiations were held for the rest of the week on the cease-fire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by the extremist organization Hamas. The negotiations were loaded with expectations and suspicion. Tensions are rising due to concerns about Iran’s possible revenge attack on Israel due to the killing of the Hamas leader in Tehran at the end of July.

The crisis in the Middle East is not only about the future of the Palestinian territories, because not a day goes by without attacks in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Iran, the Red Sea or Israel. Some of these attacks can trigger a larger conflict with global consequences.

Saudi Arabia’s role as a regional power is becoming more and more central. Israel and the Saudis are united by the threat of Iran. The Saudis and Western countries have a strong common interest in creating restraints on the Russian-Iranian axis, not least because of the war in Ukraine. However, Saudi Arabia knows how to demand a political price from the United States for its role as a guarantor of stability in the Middle East. China is an active actor in the Middle East.

US President Joe Biden has a lot at stake in the Middle East. The ceasefire would benefit Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the US presidential election in November.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.