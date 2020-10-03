Editorial The virus, downplayed by Trump, infected the president

Trump has relied more on his own inches than on the facts.

The United States President Donald Trump’s coronavirus infection could not have taken place at a more dramatic moment, as the crucial weeks of the election campaign are at hand. Now the president has to spend the next few days in quarantine or in a sick bed.

In a way, Trump got what he ordered. The president has downplayed the dangers of the coronavirus and the need for precaution, and instead focused on looking for scapegoats and healing treatments for the epidemic.

Trump has approached the coronavirus in the same way as many other things, such as climate change. He has relied more on his own inches than on facts, science, or experts, and imagined being able to create his own reality where things are as he says.

However, the facts are the facts. Approximately 7.3 million coronavirus infections have been reported in the United States. One of those infected is now 74-year-old Donald J. Trump, to whom one can only hope for a speedy recovery.

