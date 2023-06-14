Editorial | The use of artificial intelligence must be regulated

Technology must be trusted, and therefore artificial intelligence must be regulated in a human-oriented way.

QIn recent decades, good technological know-how has been Finland’s trump card in strengthening competitiveness. Finland is at the forefront of network technology, quantum computing and artificial intelligence expertise.

However, technological development is fast and so difficult to predict that it is not always known which solutions will become the most significant in the future. However, it is agreed that artificial intelligence must be regulated.

Artificial intelligence requires boundaries and self-regulation of companies is not enough, says also the Romanian MEP Dragoş Tudorache, who is behind the European Union’s artificial intelligence report, in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat (HS 13.6.).

New smart technologies have already given a taste of how pervasively artificial intelligence will revolutionize the world. All processes in society are becoming technical, digitized and automated. It changes the way we think about security, control, communication and work.

Artificial intelligence is currently one of the most polarizing issues in the technology debate. In the talk about artificial intelligence and machine learning, both a strong belief in artificial intelligence as an enhancer of human intelligence and a deep concern that artificial intelligence can become an uncontrollable force quickly emerge.

The rapid development of technology also brings security threats. The concern about cyber security does not only concern companies and critical functions of society, but also the everyday life and privacy of individuals.

Technology must be able to be trusted, and therefore artificial intelligence must be regulated in a human-oriented way. It is central to the regulation of artificial intelligence that citizens and consumers have genuine information and also an understanding of how their own tracking data is used in the new data economy revolutionized by artificial intelligence. The authorities must take care of this and protect the operating conditions of civil society, because artificial intelligence enables really extensive monitoring, surveillance and also espionage.

It is also particularly important to consider the risks associated with the monitoring and stability of critical systems that use artificial intelligence – such as the energy system. All critical systems should have some form of “switch” and backup system to be used when the system behaves in an undesirable manner.

“ The rapid development of technology also brings security threats.

Technology-neutral regulation of artificial intelligence and the creation of international standards is not impossible, and regulation does not prevent the development of technology. Artificial intelligence can be compared to nuclear power or genetic technology, as Tudorache does in the HS interview.

Regulation must be done elsewhere than in Finland, because the bits don’t stop at the border. International regulation of technology is indeed needed – despite the fact that there are many open questions.

Finland and the European Union should very quickly reach a common understanding of what all must be controlled, owned and known and by what means artificial intelligence can and should be controlled. Artificial intelligence has ethical dimensions, whether it’s about the availability and usability of data, data protection, impartiality or responsibility.

The EU wants AI regulation written into law, not just recommendations. Europe must also take care that it is data self-sufficient. It is already well understood what kind of security policy risks are associated with US and Chinese technology.

Valthough it is largely about EU-level regulation, Finland also has many national issues related to the development of artificial intelligence to resolve.

In Finland, there are several leading companies in the fields of artificial intelligence, machine learning and quantum computing, which strengthen Finland’s position in the new data economy. At the same time, care must be taken to ensure that small and medium-sized companies also stay involved in the development of digitalization and artificial intelligence.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.