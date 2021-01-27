Editorial The US-Russia relationship entered a new era, with an agreement reached on the continuation of nuclear restrictions

Editorial|Editorial

The continuation of the new Start nuclear agreement is of great importance for European security. Although the gap between the world’s two largest nuclear powers is icy, they still want to work together to avoid the most dangerous development costs.

Nuclear weapons there is no more political weapon. People around the world can sleep a little better now that U.S. nuclear weapons launch codes are on President Joe Biden. And the fact that the United States and Russia agreed on Tuesday to continue the New Start nuclear non-proliferation treaty are few joys of superpower politics.

