Editorial | The US presidential election is now in full swing

Editorial|The sitting president of the United States, Joe Biden, and his challenger, former president Donald Trump, will meet on Thursday in their first election debate.

YThe tightest phase of the US presidential election begins when the main candidates, the incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden and his challenger, the former Republican President Donald Trump, meet in their first televised debate on Thursday evening.

It may be the single most watched moment of this election. Its effects will be felt until the election day in November. During the debate, opinion polls have shown that the support situation is exceptionally even nationwide as well as in the states that actually decide the race. Trump has been in the lead in many of them, but the lead does not yet feel decisive.

So the pressures are high. They are increased by the fact that only two joint arguments have been agreed upon. The failure can only be properly corrected in the next debate in September. Both candidates have therefore prepared for the debate carefully.

In Trump’s campaign, the main roles have been immigration and the economy for a long time. According to Trump, Biden has failed in the treatment of both. The situation at the southern border of the United States has become a crisis, as the number of arrivals has clearly increased after the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, public opinion has become even more critical of immigration. The economy also speaks, as citizens face inflation and exceptionally high fuel prices in their everyday lives.

Biden has responded by pointing out that he actually negotiated a border solution with Republicans in Congress, but Trump told his allies to reject it so the issue wouldn’t go off the agenda. Biden has therefore shifted the blame for the continuation of the crisis to Trump. Regarding the economy, Biden has presented growth figures. He has also raised the issue of abortion, as Trump-appointed Supreme Court justices ruled in the summer of 2022 that women no longer have a constitutional right to abortion at the federal level.

“ Freezing up or getting lost on the topic can have a big impact.

Biden also warns that Trump is a threat to American democracy, after all, he has denied the previous election result and incited his supporters to revolt. Trump also flirts with authoritarianism.

Ohowever, it is difficult to assess how big a role issues will play in these elections.

The main candidates of the elections are exceptionally old, as Biden is now 81 years old and Trump is 78 years old. For a long time, the main focus has been especially on Biden’s age.

In the debate, we carefully monitor how the candidates do in general. Freezes, unclear speech or getting lost on the topic can have a big impact.

In his campaign events, Trump has mocked Biden and tried to present him as already incapable of the task. However, Trump himself has a tendency to stray from his subject when speaking. He too might fail the argument.

Ythe usa is a badly divided society. Although representatives of the main parties are still able to cooperate on many issues, politics has continued to polarize.

Trump’s style has been a key driver of this in recent years. Yet he is not only the cause, but also the symptom. In any case, there are tearing and boring months ahead.

They are also reflected in Finland. The United States has always been an important partner for Finland, on whose actions Finland’s security policy was dependent even before Finland’s NATO membership. With NATO membership, however, Finland moved to a different part of the audience in these elections. Therefore, the result of the election affects Finland more than before.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.