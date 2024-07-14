Editorial | The US must avoid a cycle of violence

Editorial|The assassination attempt of a presidential candidate is political violence that always changes the country. In the United States, politicians can now influence how their country changes.

YThe US presidential election experienced a shock on Saturday evening when a gunman tried to assassinate former Republican President Donald Trump, who is running for re-election, in the middle of this election campaign in the town of Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was hit in the ear, but soon said he was otherwise fine. However, one spectator was killed and at least two were seriously injured. In addition, the Secret Service shot the suspected shooter.

An assassination attempt on a presidential candidate in the middle of an election campaign is of course scary. It is also inevitably political violence aimed at influencing the election and its outcome. It is therefore an attack on democracy at the same time. Trump’s assassination attempt is a completely reprehensible act, and one should not try to find any mitigating factors for it.

Many managers react exactly like that. The sitting President of the United States and Trump’s running mate Joe Biden said that “America has no place for something like this”, called the act “sick” and called on everyone else to condemn the act. Biden, who called Trump Donald, was also said to have spoken with Trump after he was released from the hospital.

Many leaders in the world also condemned the events, among them the President of the Republic Alexander Stubb and the Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

Ppolitical violence always changes the country. It is particularly well known in the United States, as several presidents and presidential candidates have been killed or attempted to be killed during the country’s history.

However, politicians can influence what this change looks like. They now have the opportunity with their words and actions to change the general atmosphere of their country and prevent the United States from sliding deeper into political violence. Failure to do so could very likely take a turn for the worse.

“ Attempted assassination is a completely reprehensible act.

The United States is politically very divided. Confrontation and outright hatred is common. Trump has played a role in this. It has been feared for some time that the accelerating polarization and more brutal public discourse will lead to the radicalization of some individuals. Although the full motives of Saturday’s shooter are not yet known, the threat of an accelerating cycle of violence cannot be underestimated at all.

Changing the bitter atmosphere is not easy, and the first signs were not very promising. Trump’s assassination attempt was the first against a sitting or former president in the social media era, and conspiracy theories began to spread quickly on Saturday night. Some Republicans also quickly blamed Biden and the Democrats for the shooting, including Senator JD Vance, who is running for Trump’s vice presidential nomination.

Trump himself, on the other hand, was moderate in his first comments, which was important in the situation.

EOn Saturday, Trump led in several opinion polls. The gap had grown since Biden stumbled in his first debate with Trump last month. It confirmed the suspicions of many that Biden is no longer in good enough shape to continue as president. Many Democrats have also demanded that their party’s candidate be changed.

After the debate, Biden has tried to prove the suspicions wrong. After Saturday night, the situation is even more challenging for him. Having survived the assassination attempt, Trump now looks more vital than before. The image of a bleeding Trump with his fist raised quickly became iconic.

After the shooting, the United States is living in dangerous times. Leadership is now needed from its leaders.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS editorial staff, and they reflect the magazine principle line.