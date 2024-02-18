Editorial | The US economy is setting a model for the world

“The hate, stupid.” Hating is what matters, hope.

YDuring the 1992 presidential election, former US president Bill Clinton's campaign manager James Carville summarized what campaign workers should focus on in order for Clinton to win. “The economy, stupid.” Economy matters, hope.

Carville was right. Then. Incumbent President George HW Bush tried to ride to the election on the achievements of the Persian Gulf War, among other things, but failed and lost. Clinton won, and one of the reasons that made her win was that the economy of the country was not healthy in the opinion of the voters – the consumers – even though it was growing.

In 2024, it looks like the US presidential election may not be decided by the economy. The US economy is doing well – at least from the perspective of Europe – which should be obvious to the American consumer.

The US economy grew by 3.3 percent year-on-year in the last quarter of last year. Economic growth exceeded expectations. The gross domestic product of the euro area decreased by 0.1 percent. Vaisu's result met expectations.

At the end of the year, employment in the euro area only increased slightly. The US unemployment rate fell to 3.7%. The unemployment rate in the euro area was 6.5 percent.

Ythe US economy relies heavily on household demand. If the consumer can be made to remain confident, he will keep the economy going and can even thank those in power in elections. Confidence in the United States was nurtured during the pandemic so that the central bank and the federal government fueled consumption with a huge flow of money. Money was spent immediately and a lot when difficulties started to appear due to the corona. In Europe, money came more slowly, on more confused grounds and often as support through social security.

Another confidence-boosting factor in the US is that there is plenty of work. The labor market is flexible, employees can be fired perhaps easily, but there are plenty of new jobs open. They arise, among other things, because companies can afford to hire people due to better productivity growth than in Europe. And the labor shortage is reflected in rising wages.

“ There is a working economic model in the West.

The biggest scourges of the economy these days seem to be inflation and high interest rates. According to recent data, inflation is not slowing down as quickly as hoped for in Europe or the United States. Central banks will have to postpone the reduction of key interest rates until the summer.

The continents are also in an unequal position here. In the United States, the soft landing (soft landing of the economy from the pandemic) has already been successfully completed, the country's economy is growing and there is plenty of work. It's quite a different thing to suffer from inflation and wait for interest rates to drop in a country like Finland, where the economy is declining and unemployment is rising, than in the United States, which is already on the rise.

QDuring the past decades, Finland has become enthusiastic about the economic models of different countries. In Finland, there have been attempts to learn from their advantages. New Zealand, Japan, Germany have been praised.

Year by year, it becomes more and more clear that those who want economic dynamism, self-correction and flexibility should only look west, to the United States.

You would think that the Democrats are riding the economic achievements to victory in the United States. However, both Republicans and Democrats head into the election with a mixed bag of bellicose and contentious themes. The war in Ukraine, protectionism, immigration, and especially trolling the opponent dominate the conversation and attempts to fish for votes. “The hate, stupid.” Hating is what matters, hope.

Even somewhere the old continent and Finland, which is a little bit of the old continent, is fine for Americans, for example.

The editorials are HS's positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS's editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.