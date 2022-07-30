Editorial | The US climate package is a nice surprise

The $369 billion climate and energy package received the support of a Democratic senator who opposed it.

Sometimes politics surprises positively. This is what happened on Wednesday in the United States, when Democratic Senator Joe Manchin III from West Virginia, who opposed President Joe Biden’s climate package announced suddenlythat he has reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on a new package of climate and energy legislation.

This is a milestone in American history. The bill gives the administration the authority to direct $369 billion toward curbing US emissions. Industry and households are steered towards the use of cleaner forms of energy, such as wind and solar power, with various support measures and tax breaks. The subsidies are said to be largely technology neutral. In other words, it is essential to get carbon emissions under control.

Consumer subsidies are in some cases dependent on household income. For example, the purchase of new electric cars be supported up to $7,500 per car, but the subsidy drops to zero per year for couples earning more than $150,000 or couples earning more than $300,000. The purchase of the first used electric car is also supported. In the United States, the goal to electrify driving is significant, because the country’s traffic structure is largely based on the use of cars.

In the same in connection with this, many other legislative projects were also agreed upon. Among other things, how to reduce the budget deficit and how health care expenses can be reduced, for example by allowing the state social insurer Medicare to negotiate the prices of prescription drugs.

Republicans unanimously criticized the reforms, saying they would accelerate inflation. “This is a blow to American families,” Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming said in a statement, calling for spending cuts and lifting restrictions on oil and natural gas production.

Political so the dispute in the United States continues, but for the leaders of various countries gathering in Egypt for the UN climate meeting in November, the action of the United States is a strong message that the United States will also take action. That’s good news.

