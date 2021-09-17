No Result
Editorial The University of Helsinki is still one of the best percentages in the world, and it should not be miserable

September 17, 2021
Researchers will seek out where there are top-level research teams. In Helsinki, such are the case in atmospheric research, cancer research, artificial intelligence research and molecular medicine.

The door of the University of Helsinki reads where it leads. Picture: Irenen Stachon / Lehtikuva

20:15

University of Helsinki In an interview with HS’s new university correspondent, Rector Jari Niemelä was concerned about the university’s declining ranking in the international university comparison (HS 15.9.). At its best, the University of Helsinki reached the 56th best university in the world in 2016 and 2017 in the so-called Shanghai rankings. Now the ranking is 82.

