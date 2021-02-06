Editorial The United States is returning to the tables of world politics, but there is no such thing as the West

During Joe Biden’s presidency, European allies are valued again, but especially in Chinese politics, Biden can’t always expect Europe to stand by the United States.

In the first in his foreign policy speech on Thursday, the new president of the United States, Joe Biden, assured that diplomacy would make a return to world politics. “America is back,” Biden chose as new slogans.

The U.S. line is changing in the footsteps of President Donald Trump. Biden was immediately able to agree with Russia on a continuation of the New Start agreement restricting nuclear weapons, and negotiations are underway with Iran. On Thursday, Biden withdrew U.S. support from Saudi war in Yemen. More significant than individual crises, however, is the clarity of the line and the fact that the United States and Europe again have both common values ​​and a shared responsibility for the viability of liberal democracy. Alliance is glory again.